Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $356.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

