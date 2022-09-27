Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,376,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,665,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.39 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.