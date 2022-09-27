Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 549,287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

