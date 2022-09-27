Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qurate Retail Stock Down 9.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

QRTEA opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $802.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.66. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $11.47.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.