Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of PAVmed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 17.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PAVmed by 372.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 66,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Stock Down 8.0 %

PAVmed stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on PAVmed to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

PAVmed Company Profile



PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

