Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 91.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth $259,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.6% during the first quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 142,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.47. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.70%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

