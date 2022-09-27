Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $3,977,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 144,563 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 101,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

