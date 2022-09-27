Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,192,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,925 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 508,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 87,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,471,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $877.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.11. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.