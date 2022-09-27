Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 11,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.4 %

IBP stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

