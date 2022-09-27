Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,196 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 207,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Price Performance

NYSE:AROC opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $980.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.65%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

