Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 95,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.39 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

