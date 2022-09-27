Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Increased by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

