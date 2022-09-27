VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

