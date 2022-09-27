United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 24.3% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $493,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $160.11 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

