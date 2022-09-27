Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TMO opened at $514.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $567.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

