The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $44.78 Average PT from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

