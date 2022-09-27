The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.4 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $294.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

