The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 152.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

