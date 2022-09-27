Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.69.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.78. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

