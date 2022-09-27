TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $130.07.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

