TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.2% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 50,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

ABT stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.81 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

