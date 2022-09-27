TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.5% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,671 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 45.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Salesforce by 10.2% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,873,796.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,873,796.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,681,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average of $177.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 270.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

