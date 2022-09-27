TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 148,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 68,447 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.

