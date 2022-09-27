TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $80.25 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

