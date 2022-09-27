TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 17.0% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 28.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 22.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.