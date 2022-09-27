Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 840 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 64.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

