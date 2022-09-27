Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.69. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

