Rodgers & Associates LTD Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.