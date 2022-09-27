Reviewing Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Toast and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Toast alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 7 8 0 2.44 Workday 1 5 23 0 2.76

Toast presently has a consensus target price of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 57.17%. Workday has a consensus target price of $237.48, suggesting a potential upside of 61.59%. Given Workday’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than Toast.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -14.83% -22.86% -14.46% Workday -3.46% -2.34% -0.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toast and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Toast and Workday’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $1.71 billion 5.21 -$487.00 million ($1.59) -10.92 Workday $5.14 billion 7.32 $29.37 million ($0.78) -188.42

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Toast. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Toast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Workday beats Toast on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.