Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $43.03 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 16.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $124.39 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.