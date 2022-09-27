QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.2 %

QCOM stock opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

