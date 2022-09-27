Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
