Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company's stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Profire Energy stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Profire Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Stories

