Patten Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 115,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 110,358 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

