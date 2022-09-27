Patten Group Inc. Purchases 469 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04.

