Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.11

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 22.11 and last traded at 22.24, with a volume of 95100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 22.75.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is 27.19 and its 200 day moving average is 31.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of 7.78 billion during the quarter.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

