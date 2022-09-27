Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $121.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.69.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.