Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.21

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.
Nissan Chemical Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.
Nissan Chemical Company Profile
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nissan Chemical (NNCHY)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.