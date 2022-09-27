Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.