Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $6.77 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

