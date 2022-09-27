Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $487,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $356.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

