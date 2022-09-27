Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.62 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

