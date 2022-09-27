Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,286,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

