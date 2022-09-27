Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $219.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day moving average is $247.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

