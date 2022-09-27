Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 701,097 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of DouYu International worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DouYu International to $1.55 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.67.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

