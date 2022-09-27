Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 168,379 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168,379 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

