Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

SHLS opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

