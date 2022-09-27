Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.22 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

