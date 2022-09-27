Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after acquiring an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 383,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of BR stock opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.83 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

