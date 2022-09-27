Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.3 %

GPC opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day moving average is $140.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

