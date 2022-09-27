Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,862,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 49,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

